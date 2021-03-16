﻿
English
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.2 percent in early March

Tuesday, 16 March 2021 15:37:18 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In early March (March 1-10) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar increased by RMB 55.2/mt ($8.5/mt) or 1.2 percent to RMB 4,672/mt ($719/mt) compared to prices in late February (February 21-28), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles rose by 1.4 percent, 1.9 percent, 1.0 percent, 1.9 percent and 1.9 percent respectively, all compared to late February. 

$1 = RMB 6.5029

 


