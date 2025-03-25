 |  Login 
NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.5% in mid-March

Tuesday, 25 March 2025 09:33:14 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In mid-March (March 11-20) this year, the average price in China of 20 mm HRB 400E rebar decreased by RMB 50/mt ($7/mt) or 1.5 percent to RMB 3,241.1/mt ($452/mt), compared to the price in early March (March 1-10), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.4 percent, 0.5 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, though prices of medium plate rose by 0.1 percent, all compared to early March. 


Tags: Rebar Longs China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

