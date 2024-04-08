﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 1.1 percent in late March

Monday, 08 April 2024 11:05:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In late March (March 21-31) this year, the average price in China of 16-25 mm HRB 400 rebar decreased by RMB 39.6/mt ($5.6/mt) or 1.1 percent to RMB 3,542.6/mt ($499/mt), compared to the price in mid-March (March 11-20), as announced by China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

In the given period, the average prices of wire rod, medium plate, hot rolled coil (HRC), seamless steel pipes and angles decreased by 1.0 percent, 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, all compared to mid-March.


Tags: China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 25-31

08 Apr | Steel News

Iron ore falls below $100/mt CFR after rises earlier this week amid reemerging demand concerns

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Rebar and wire rod prices in China likely to bottom up

03 Apr | Steel News

Chinese steel pipe export offer prices move sideways

03 Apr | Tube and Pipe

Local scrap prices in China retreat again after short rebound

03 Apr | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-China CRC offer prices keep moving down

03 Apr | Flats and Slab

Steel sector PMI in Hebei rises to 47.6 percent in March

03 Apr | Steel News

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local steel plate price by RMB 200/mt for April

02 Apr | Flats and Slab

Shagang Group cuts local HRC prices by $42/mt for April

02 Apr | Flats and Slab