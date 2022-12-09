Montenegro’s EPCG to acquire Željezara Nikšić plant

Friday, 09 December 2022 11:51:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Montenegro-based electric power distribution company Elektroprivreda Crne Gore (EPCG) will acquire Željezara Nikšić steel plant from Turkey-based steelmaker Tosçelik, a subsidiary of Tosyalı Holding, for €20 million, according to media reports.

The initial payment of €15 million will be made in January and the second payment of €5 million will be made by February 15 after EPCG takes over the plant.

EPCG plans to open a technology center at the plant, establishing a subsidiary called Željezara solar Nikšić, to support the solar power industry. The company also plans to produce solar panels in Nikšić.