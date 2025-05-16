 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China soften slightly in May 5-11

Friday, 16 May 2025 10:07:16 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the May 5-11 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, high-speed wire rod and hot rolled steel strip decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of thermal coal, smoke-free lump coal and coking coal decreased by 0.3 percent, 0.1 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, week on week.


