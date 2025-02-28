 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge up slightly during Feb 17-23

Friday, 28 February 2025 10:47:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 17-23 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged up slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of hot rolled steel strip, steel channel and rebar increased by 0.4 percent, 0.4 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 1.7 percent, 1.1 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.   


