MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly in June 16-22

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the June 16-22 period this year the average finished steel prices in China have edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of welded steel pipe, medium steel plate and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.6 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 1.0 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively, while the average price of thermal coal remained stable, week on week.