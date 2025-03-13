 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China edge down slightly during Feb 24-Mar 2

Thursday, 13 March 2025 10:30:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the February 24-March 2 period this year the average finished steel prices in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of medium steel plate, hot rolled steel strip and rebar decreased by 0.2 percent, 0.2 percent and 0.1 percent, week on week, respectively.                  

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal decreased by 1.3 percent, 1.0 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively, week on week.    


Tags: Rebar Flats Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

