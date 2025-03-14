 |  Login 
MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 3-9

Friday, 14 March 2025 10:02:09 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 3-9 period this year the average finished steel prices in China moved down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of welded steel pipe, rebar and high-speed wire rod decreased by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively, week on week.                  

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal decreased by 1.6 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively, week on week.  


Tags: Rebar Raw Mat Flats Longs China Far East Steelmaking 

