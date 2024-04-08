﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 25-31

Monday, 08 April 2024 11:21:55 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 25-31 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.5 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, week on week, respectively.


Tags: Flats Longs Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 3, 2024

03 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 2, 2024

02 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 1, 2024

01 Apr | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 29, 2024

29 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 28, 2024

28 Mar | Longs and Billet

MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 18-24

28 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 27, 2024

27 Mar | Longs and Billet

Japanese crude steel output down 3.8 percent in February from January

27 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 26, 2024

26 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 25, 2024

25 Mar | Longs and Billet