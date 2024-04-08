MOC: Average steel prices in China down slightly during Mar 25-31

Monday, 08 April 2024 11:21:55 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the March 25-31 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of rebar, hot rolled steel strip and high-speed wire rod decreased by 1.5 percent, 1.1 percent and 1.0 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of coking coal, thermal coal and smoke-free lump coal declined by 1.2 percent, 1.2 percent and 0.7 percent, week on week, respectively.