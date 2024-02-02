﻿
MOC: Average steel prices in China increase slightly during January 22-28

Friday, 02 February 2024 15:27:19 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the January 22-28 period this year the overall average finished steel price in China edged up slightly.    

In the given period, the average prices of high-speed wire rod, common steel plate and hot rolled steel strip increased by 0.3 percent, 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent week on week, respectively.                   

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal declined by 0.8 percent, 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent week on week, respectively.       


