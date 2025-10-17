 |  Login 
MOC: Average rebar price in China down 0.5 percent in Oct 6-12, 2025

Friday, 17 October 2025 09:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC) has announced that during the October 6-12 period this year the average finished steel price in China edged down slightly.

In the given period, the average prices of steel channel, rebar and common steel medium plate declined by 0.8 percent, 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.

In the same period, the average prices of smoke-free lump coal, coking coal and thermal coal increased by 0.8 percent, 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent week on week, respectively.  


