Mexican production of iron pellets falls 8.6 percent in September

Thursday, 01 December 2022 22:24:00 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Iron pellet production in Mexico decreased 8.6 percent in September, year-over-year, to 532.8 thousand tons, according to data from the national statistics agency Inegi.

The value of this production was MXN 843.41 billion, 10.1 percent less in nominal terms (considering inflation) compared to the value of September last year. That value, considering today's peso-dollar exchange rate, is equivalent to $42.7 billion.

Additionally, Inegi reported the price per ton of iron pellets decreased 1.7 percent, year-over-year, to MXN 1,583/mt ($80.1/mt).