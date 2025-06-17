 |  Login 
Metso to supply key process equipment to China’s Jinan iron ore concentrator plant to be built in Oman

Tuesday, 17 June 2025 13:34:19 (GMT+3)

Finland-based global engineering and technology company Metso Outotec Corporation has announced that it has signed an agreement with China-based steelmaker Jinan Iron & Steel Group to supply key process equipment to the latter’s iron ore concentrator plant to be built in Sohar, Oman. The equipment includes grinding circuit and beneficiation circuit.

The plant, which will produce 12.6 million mt of high-grade iron ore concentrate annually, is scheduled to begin operations in 2027. The plant aims to position Oman as a key supplier in the global direct reduction grade iron ore market.


