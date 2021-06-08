Metalloinvest ships 2.2 million mt of raw materials through new terminal

Tuesday, 08 June 2021 17:25:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russia-based Metalloinvest group, one of the key global iron ore and hot briquetted iron (HBI) suppliers, has managed to strengthen its positions in terms of supply volumes through increasing shipments via new routes.

Since October last year Metalloinvest has exported a total of 2.2 million mt from its terminal at the Ust-Luga port. The facility was built by the company named Ultramar. The project was announced in 2019 and commissioned a year later. “The expansion of the company’s opportunities to export has been acquiring a special importance as of today, when the demand for the quality raw materials has been increasing due to the increasing requirements regarding production of high-quality steel and the tightening of the ecological measures,” a Metalloinvest source said in the official statement.