Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 42.5 percent in October from September

In October this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 102,000 metric tons, down 42.5 percent month on month and up 45.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China accounted for 71.6 percent of total manganese ore shipments, with Malaysia accounting for the rest.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.