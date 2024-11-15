 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Manganese ore...

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland down 42.5 percent in October from September

Friday, 15 November 2024 12:01:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, manganese ore shipments from Australia’s Port Hedland amounted to 102,000 metric tons, down 42.5 percent month on month and up 45.7 percent year on year, according to the monthly data released by the Port Hedland Port Authority.

Meanwhile, in the given month China accounted for 71.6 percent of total manganese ore shipments, with Malaysia accounting for the rest.

Port Hedland handles production from mines owned by BHP Billiton, Fortescue Metals Group and Atlas Manganese in the manganese ore-rich Pilbara region of Western Australia.


Tags: Manganese Ore Raw Mat Australia Oceania Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Chinese manganese ore prices move up slightly

12 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees 32% rise in manganese output in October

11 Nov | Steel News

Local Chinese manganese ore prices move up slightly

05 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited cuts manganese ore prices for November deliveries

05 Nov | Steel News

Chinese manganese ore prices soften slightly amid low demand, higher inventory

22 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Manganese ore shipments via Port Hedland up 21.6 percent in September from August

18 Oct | Steel News

Manganese ore prices in China fluctuate, slight declines seen for some grades

15 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

Chinese manganese ore prices fluctuate slightly

08 Oct | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s MOIL Limited sees manganese ore output rise of 7% in H1 FY 2024-25

08 Oct | Steel News

Indian ferroalloy producers seek scrapping of import duty on manganese ore

30 Sep | Steel News