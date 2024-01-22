Malaysia’s Masteel secures financing for green steel production technology

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:37:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysian banking company AmBank Group has announced that it has provided RM 84 million ($17.7 million) financing to Malaysia-based steel producer Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (Masteel) to support the latter’s technological transformation to green steel production.

The company will use the financing to purchase new equipment and technologies. The technological transformation will allow Masteel to sustain its position as an ultra-low greenhouse gas emission steel producer of steel bars and billets.