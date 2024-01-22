﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Malaysia’s Masteel secures financing for green steel production technology

Monday, 22 January 2024 13:37:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Malaysian banking company AmBank Group has announced that it has provided RM 84 million ($17.7 million) financing to Malaysia-based steel producer Malaysia Steel Works (KL) Bhd (Masteel) to support the latter’s technological transformation to green steel production.

The company will use the financing to purchase new equipment and technologies. The technological transformation will allow Masteel to sustain its position as an ultra-low greenhouse gas emission steel producer of steel bars and billets.


Tags: Malaysia Southeast Asia Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Asian rebar offers still stable amid conflicting moods, suppliers’ lower profitability

05 Jan | Longs and Billet

SEAISI: Apparent steel consumption in ASEAN-6 down 0.1% in 2022

04 Jan | Steel News

Asia’s import slab prices end the year higher, but buyers still focus on cheaper origins

29 Dec | Flats and Slab

Ex-China and ex-ASEAN wire rod prices rise slightly despite weak activity

28 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-China and ex-ASEAN wire rod prices soften, but no more declines expected

21 Dec | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia wire rod settles at higher levels, trend reversal looms amid colder weather in China

14 Dec | Longs and Billet

Asian slab exporters hike offers sharply after previous successful sales

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Global View on Billet: Market uneven with some negative bias in Asia, but scrap still rising

01 Dec | Longs and Billet

ASEAN mills cut billet prices amid slow demand, changing mood in China

30 Nov | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia wire rod prices remain firm even though mood less positive

30 Nov | Longs and Billet