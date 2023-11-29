Malaysia’s Ann Joo reports lower net loss for Q3

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 12:30:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Malaysia-based steelmaker Ann Joo Resources (AJR) has announced its financial results for the third quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company reported a net loss of MYR 56.06 million ($12.05 million), compared to a net loss of MYR 133.71 million in the same quarter last year. AJR’s sales revenues in the given period totaled MYR 638.64 million ($137.27 million), falling by 16.1 percent year on year.

According to the company’s statement, lower selling prices and sales tonnages led to a decrease in sales revenues in the third quarter. In addition, increasing supply-demand imbalances both in the domestic and international markets resulted in lower selling prices and sales tonnages, which depressed operating margins.