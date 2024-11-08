 |  Login 
Liquid steel production in Mexico down 14.3 percent in September

Friday, 08 November 2024 11:32:52 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

Liquid steel production in Mexico totaled 1.14 million metric tons (mt) in September, down 14.3 percent year-over-year, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

On the side of crude steel consumption in Mexico, in September it also remained in negative territory. In September, 2.52 million mt were consumed, 10.2 percent or 285,000 mt less, year-over-year.

In the January-September period, production decreased by 15.9 percent or 1.95 million mt less, totaling 10.29 million mt. Consumption totaled 23.52 million mt, 4.0 percent or 980,000 mt less than in the January-September period of last year.


