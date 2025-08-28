 |  Login 
Lingyuan Steel posts net loss of RMB 578 million for H1 2025

Thursday, 28 August 2025 09:46:03 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Liaoning Province-based Chinese steelmaker Ansteel Group Lingyuan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Lingyuan Steel) has announced that it registered an operating revenue of RMB 7.378 billion ($1.04 billion) in the January-June period this year, down 27.62 percent year on year, while it posted a net loss of RMB 578 million ($81.3 million) for the given period compared to the net loss of RMB 522 million recorded in the same period of last year.

In the first six months this year, Lingyuan Steel produced 1.528 million mt of section steel and 657,874 mt of flat steel, down 26.81 percent and 7.0 percent year on year, respectively. 


