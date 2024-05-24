Liberty Steel to restart BF at Whyalla after repairs

Friday, 24 May 2024 15:18:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group’s Australian subsidiary Liberty Primary Steel has completed the blast furnace repair works at its Whyalla steelworks ahead of schedule, a spokesperson from Liberty Steel has told SteelOrbis. The plant is expected to recommence production around May 25.

Production at the furnace was suspended in March due to an uncontrolled iron breakout which damaged the furnace’s outer shell. The annual production capacity of the furnace is 1.2 million mt.