Liberty Steel to receive governmental funding for EAF to be built in Australia

Thursday, 01 February 2024 11:12:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based steelmaker Liberty Steel Group has announced that its subsidiary Liberty Primary Metals Australia (LPMA) will receive $63.2 million in funding from the Australian government for its sustainable steel development in South Australia.

The funding will support LPMA’s installation of a 160-tonne low carbon emissions electric arc furnace in Whyalla. The new electric arc furnace will increase steelmaking capacity at Whyalla from an annual one million mt to over 1.5 million mt, as SteelOrbis previously reported. In addition, the funding will also support the integrated development of Liberty’s billions of metric tons of high-quality magnetite ore.

“This grant signifies that our transition to producing greener steel is wholeheartedly supported by government. Whyalla in the not-too-distant future will be the global epicentre for manufacturing low carbon iron and steel,” Sanjeev Gupta, GFG Alliance executive chairman, said.