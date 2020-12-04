﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Steel confirms due diligence proceedings for Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit

Friday, 04 December 2020 16:33:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based Liberty Steel Group, part of the GFG Alliance, has confirmed that it will have access to the books of German-based Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit for due dilligence.

“Thyssenkrupp and Liberty Steel Group have agreed to enter a further process phase. Liberty Steel will shortly begin a detailed due diligence and thus gain insight into key business data of Thyssenkrupp’s steel business,” Liberty Steel said in an e-mailed statement to SteelOrbis.

In October, Liberty steel made an offer to acquire Thyssenkrupp’s steel unit and there were reports that Liberty Steel could have access to the books of the unit, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: M&A  Europe  ThyssenKrupp  Liberty Steel  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

03  Dec

Turkey’s Tosyali orders Quantum EAF and slab caster
02  Dec

TCUD: Turkey’s higher steel output and usage boost sentiment for year-end
26  Nov

Liberty Steel could have access to books of Thyssenkrupp soon
25  Nov

Turkey-based Diler Demir Celik to revamp ladle furnace
06  Nov

Liberty Steel to ship first sustainably produced rebar