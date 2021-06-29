﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Liberty Galati posts strongest quarterly results for Q1

Tuesday, 29 June 2021 12:14:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Romania-based steel producer Liberty Galati has announced its financial results for the first quarter this year.

The company reported strong results for the given quarter with a turnover of RON 1.77 billion (€359 million) and EBITDA of RON 256 million (€52 million), the best quarterly results since 2008. Last year, Liberty Galati posted a turnover of almost RON 4.7 billion and EBITDA of RON 187 million.

The company is currently in the process of increasing its production, achieving steel shipments of around 531,000 mt in the first quarter this year. The company shipped almost two million mt of steel in 2020, despite the pandemic and the challenging European steel market.     

The company has raised its production target for 2021 and is accelerating the planning for the strategic projects required to transform the plant to carbon neutrality by 2030. These projects include the installation of two electric arc furnaces, a direct reduced iron plant, a hydrogen production plant and solar and wind renewable energy fields.

The company forecasts that it will post stronger results for the second quarter this year.


Tags: steelmaking  Romania  fin. Reports  European Union  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jun

German steel recyclers criticize government disregard of scrap in decarbonization
23  Jun

Turkish investor to resume production at Liepajas Metalurgs
23  Jun

German crude steel output increases by 14.8 percent in January-May
16  Jun

Voestalpine announces patent for carbon-neutral sponge iron production
11  Jun

Voestalpine reports profit for FY 2020-21, expects higher EBITDA for FY 2021-22