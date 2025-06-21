 |  Login 
Level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs declines in June

Saturday, 21 June 2025 06:05:01 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Results of June for the ICEI index, that measures the level of confidence among Brazilian industrial entrepreneurs, have shown a decline of 0.3 pp (percentage points) from May to June, reaching 48.6 points, lower than the level of 50.0 points that divides scenarios from pessimism to optimism.

According to the sector association, CNI, which issues the index, the component of the index that measures the current conditions increased by 0.1 pp to 44.4 points, remaining with a pessimist view despite the small increase, while the component that measures expectations declined by 0.4 pp to 50.9 points,  an indication that the industrial entrepreneurs in Brazil maintain positive perspectives in relation to the next six months, although they are not comfortable with the current conditions of the domestic economy. 
 
According to analysts, the ICI Index of June reflects the pessimism of the entrepreneurs regarding both the domestic economy and the performance of the industrial companies, while expectations for the next six months show a modest level of optimism in relation to the industrial companies, at 55.5 points, coupled with a pessimist view for the domestic economy at 41.7 points, for the next six months.   
 
The research was conducted between June 2 and 6, covering representatives of 1,169 industrial companies.

