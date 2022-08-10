Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans scrap exports outside EAEU again

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 15:59:25 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced that it has again imposed a temporary ban on the exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of six months.

Previously, in January this year, Kyrgyzstan implemented a temporary ban on the exports of ferrous metals scrap and waste to regions outside the countries of the EAEU.

The cabinet also introduced restrictions - in the amount of not more than 500 kilograms - on the export of precious metals and their raw materials for six months.