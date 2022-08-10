﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kyrgyzstan temporarily bans scrap exports outside EAEU again

Wednesday, 10 August 2022 15:59:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced that it has again imposed a temporary ban on the exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of six months.

Previously, in January this year, Kyrgyzstan implemented a temporary ban on the exports of ferrous metals scrap and waste to regions outside the countries of the EAEU.

The cabinet also introduced restrictions - in the amount of not more than 500 kilograms - on the export of precious metals and their raw materials for six months.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Kyrgyzstan Asia 

Similar articles

Scrap prices in China continue to rise

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Turkish mills raise their local scrap purchase prices

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Shagang raises scrap purchase price for third time in a row

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

No real market price observed in Italy due to holidays

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Kanto scrap tender closes with $13/mt drop, but above recent dock prices so outlook good

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Scrap trading in Pakistan minimal due to holidays, prices keep rising

10 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

US iron and steel scrap exports up 1.1 percent in June

09 Aug | Steel News

HMS I/II 80:20, P&S dock delivered prices in Boston

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

US dock delivered price for HMS I/II 80:20, P&S scrap in New York

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 scrap in Houston

09 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials