﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Kyrgyzstan again temporarily bans scrap exports outside EAEU

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:37:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced that it has again imposed a temporary ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of six months.

In August last year, Kyrgyzstan extended the previous ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the EAEU for six months, with the aim to protect the country’s natural resources and to ensure the stability of the domestic market, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Kyrgyzstan Asia Trading 

Similar articles

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Newark, NJ

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Value of metal scrap imported to Mexico drops 17 percent in December

14 Feb | Steel News

Government of Mexico reduces minimum sales prices of its metal scrap by 1.1 percent

14 Feb | Steel News

Pakistan’s import scrap market mainly stable but with some negative bias

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Import scrap offers in India soften, buyers stay away amid year-end considerations

14 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kazakhstan extends restrictions on scrap exports

14 Feb | Steel News

Local Turkish scrap market continues to move up

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Mexican domestic scrap prices

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Global View on Scrap: Turkish and Asian scrap markets remain soft

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

Japan’s Kanto scrap export tender closes sideways

09 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials