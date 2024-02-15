Kyrgyzstan again temporarily bans scrap exports outside EAEU

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:37:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The cabinet of ministers of Kyrgyzstan has announced that it has again imposed a temporary ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, in addition to Kyrgyzstan, for a period of six months.

In August last year, Kyrgyzstan extended the previous ban on exports of ferrous metal scrap and waste to destinations outside the EAEU for six months, with the aim to protect the country’s natural resources and to ensure the stability of the domestic market, as SteelOrbis previously reported.