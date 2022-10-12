Kumba Iron Ore expects lower output and export sales amid rail services disruption

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 14:58:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Global miner Anglo American’s South African subsidiary Kumba Iron Ore has announced that it has received a notice of force majeure from South African railway company Transnet SOC Limited due to strike action by Transnet’s unions.

The company has stated that it implemented contingency plans to safeguard its assets and minimize the impact on operations. However, as a result of the disruption to Transnet’s rail and port services, the estimated impact on the company’s production is approximately 50,000 mt per day for the first seven days and, thereafter, approximately 90,000 mt per day. Kumba Iron Ore’s export sales are anticipated to be impacted to the extent of approximately 120,000 mt per day.