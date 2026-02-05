 |  Login 
Key approval secured for Pengji mine, largest single iron ore mine in Shandong

Thursday, 05 February 2026 09:51:48 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

The National Mine Safety Administration of China has completed its review of the Safety Facility Design for the Pengji Iron Mine Mining Project of Shandong Pengji Mining Co., Ltd. and formally approved the plan. This approval establishes a solid safety foundation for the lawful and compliant advancement of the Pengji Iron Mine project and marks a significant milestone for the project’s construction.

Pengji Iron Mine is located in Pengji, Dongping County, Tai'an City, with total resource reserves of 234 million mt. It is the largest single iron ore mine in Shandong Province. The project is designed with an annual mining and processing capacity of 8 million mt of iron ore, producing 2.05 million mt of high-quality iron ore concentrate with 65 percent Fe content per year.


