 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China's...

China's iron ore imports decrease by three percent in H1 2025

Monday, 14 July 2025 09:54:50 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-June period this year, China’s iron ore imports amounted to 592.205 million mt, down 3.0 percent year on year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC). However, the pace of the decline was much less than the 5.2 percent drop in the January-May period, signaling strong supply in May.

Most major miners in Australia wanted to increase shipments as they needed to fulfill their fiscal year targets.

In June alone, China’s iron ore imports totaled 105.948 million mt, up 8.5 percent year on year, while rising by 8.0 percent month on month.

In addition, crude steel production in China increased in May by 0.6 percent after weak April data and was expected to remain at the same or even a slightly higher level in June, so steel mills were eager to buy iron ore, seeing lower prices and better margins.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Mining 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 15, 2025 

15 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 14, 2025

14 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 14, 2025 

14 Jul | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 11, 2025

11 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 11, 2025 

11 Jul | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 17.4 percent in Jan-May 2025

11 Jul | Steel News

Iron ore in China rises to highest since late-May amid better balance in steel market

10 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – July 10, 2025 

10 Jul | Longs and Billet

India’s OMC plans pellet plant as value addition to its iron ore mining

10 Jul | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - July 9, 2025

09 Jul | Scrap & Raw Materials