Thursday, 28 April 2022 14:55:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kazakhstan will ban exports of scrap and waste ferrous and non-ferrous metals, according to a statement issued by the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The ban will come into force on May 6 this year.

This restriction was established by the order of the Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 21.

The products can be exported freely until the ban comes into force, as SteelOrbis understands.