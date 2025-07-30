Kazakhstan temporarily bans semi-finished product exports

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction has introduced a ban on the export of semi-finished products made of iron or non-alloy steel for a period of six months effective as of July 26, 2025, according to media reports.

The ban is aimed at stimulating raw material processing within the country to increase production of higher value-added finished products. The ban does not include products under the code 7203 such as direct reduced iron, sponge iron and pellets.

In the January-July period this year, the country exported 97,224 mt of billet and bloom.