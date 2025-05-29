Kazakhstan intends to temporarily ban semi-finished product exports

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction is planning to ban the export of the semi-finished products under the codes 7206 and 7207 for a period of six months.

The ban is aimed at stimulating raw material processing within the country to increase production of higher value-added finished products. It is expected to strengthen the economy and reduce dependence on imported finished steel products.

The draft document is available for public discussion until June 11.

In January this year, the country exported 24,566 mt of billet and bloom.