 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Kazakhstan...

Kazakhstan intends to temporarily ban semi-finished product exports

Thursday, 29 May 2025 12:19:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and Construction is planning to ban the export of the semi-finished products under the codes 7206 and 7207 for a period of six months.

The ban is aimed at stimulating raw material processing within the country to increase production of higher value-added finished products. It is expected to strengthen the economy and reduce dependence on imported finished steel products.

The draft document is available for public discussion until June 11.

In January this year, the country exported 24,566 mt of billet and bloom.


Tags: Semis Kazakhstan CIS Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Import billet prices in SE Asia fall to lowest level this year

29 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-India billet prices fall amid weakening of local market

29 May | Longs and Billet

Import billet offers from China slide in Turkey, buyers hesitant

28 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia slab prices rather stable in latest deals, mood still weak

28 May | Flats and Slab

Reference price for Brazilian slab exports declines from last week

26 May | Flats and Slab

Indonesian mill starts to offer billet for Sept shipment after large sales

26 May | Longs and Billet

Chinese domestic steel section prices soften

26 May | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: Prices soften again, triggering demand for Asian origins

23 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-Asia billet sales accelerate, SE Asian importers also more active

23 May | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s billet buyers mainly restock locally, low interest in Asian billet

22 May | Longs and Billet