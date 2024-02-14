Kazakhstan extends restrictions on scrap exports

Wednesday, 14 February 2024 11:25:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Kazakhstan’s Interdepartmental Commission on Foreign Trade Policy has announced that it has extended the restrictions on scrap exports to include the railway checkpoints at Zhaisan, Aksu and Auyl. The decision was made due to the current scarcity of raw materials to sustain domestic processing plants and the implementation of restrictive measures by neighboring countries on scrap exports.

According to the country’s Ministry of Industry and Construction, the total volume of scrap collection in 2023 was about 1.9 million mt, with the total domestic market demand at 3.9 million mt. Thus, enterprises processing scrap and ferrous metal waste operated at an average capacity of 35 percent last year.

Kazakhstan initially imposed a ban on scrap exports on May 6, 2022, as SteelOrbis previously reported.