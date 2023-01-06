Kardemir undertakes installation of BMW’s facility in Hungary

Friday, 06 January 2023 10:34:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Karabük Çelik Yapı Üretim Sanayi ve Ticaret AŞ (KARÇEL), a subsidiary of Turkish steel producer Kardemir Karabük Demir Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kardemir), has announced that it has undertaken the structural steel manufacturing and installation works of the press and body building of the German automobile manufacturer BMW’s plant in Hungary.

It reported to be the largest-tonnage structural steel manufacturing and installation project ever made in Hungary at one time.

In addition, KARÇEL has established a company in Hungary within the scope of the related project and will form a staff of approximately 250 people at the BMW Hungary construction site during the peak period of the project.