Kardemir celebrates 86th anniversary of first iron casting in Turkey

Turkey-based integrated steel producer Karabük Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları (Kardemir) has celebrated the 86th anniversary of its founding and the historic day when the first “Turkish iron” was produced. Established as the country’s first heavy industrial plant, Kardemir remains a cornerstone of Turkey’s industrial development and a symbol of national independence in steelmaking.

Historical significance: September 10, 1939

According to Kardemir Chairman Prof. Dr. İsmail Demir, the first iron casting on September 10, 1939, was a turning point in Turkey’s industrial history. It not only represented the republic’s vision of industrial independence, transforming raw resources into domestic value, but also served as a symbol of national determination to build a self-sufficient heavy industry, and paved the way for the country to process its own raw materials and turn them into added value, marking the birth of Turkey’s steel sector.

Kardemir’s industrial firsts

Since its establishment, Kardemir has continuously set milestones in Turkish steel production. Among its most notable achievements:

Production of Turkey ’s first thick coil

Manufacturing of the first domestically produced railway rail

Development of the first locally made railway wheel

These innovations positioned Kardemir as a unique producer in the domestic market.

Meanwhile, Kardemir is described not only as a production center but also as a “school” for engineering and industry, guiding generations in railway technology and heavy industry practices.

Symbol of national industry

Prof. Dr. Demir emphasized that Kardemir continues to drive technological progress in Turkey’s steel sector, and it represents the spirit of labor, engineering, and innovation of Karabük and beyond.