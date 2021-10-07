﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

JSPL: Indian steel prices to rise further with coal prices tripling in one month

Thursday, 07 October 2021 11:22:30 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian domestic steel prices are expected to continue rising as producers are buying coal at three times the price compared to a month ago, Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) CEO V R Sharma said on Thursday, October 7.

“Shortage of coal has led to an increase in its prices that will have an impact on steel which may also go up due to this unprecedented rise," he said.

One metric ton of coal which was priced in the range of INR 4,000-6,000/mt ($54-81/mt) a month ago is now costing INR 8,000-12,000/mt ($108-162/mt), he said.

The domestic steel industry consumes about 180 million mt of coal per year and is dependent on state miner Coal India Limited (CIL) for 80 percent of their requirement.

“CIL is asking the steel companies to come through e-auction to buy the coal. One month earlier, per mega/cal of coal was around INR 1. On Tuesday, it was INR 2.80 per mega/cal, nearly three times higher," Sharma said, while he declined to make any forecast for steel prices in the coming months.


Tags: steelmaking  Indian Subcon  Jindal  raw mat  India  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07 Oct

Tata Steel BSL Limited’s pig iron output up 5% in Q2 FY 2021-22
30 Sep

ICRA upgrades JSPL’s long and short term bank facilities
24 Sep

India’s KIOCL shuts down pellet plant for maintenance
21 Sep

India’s KIOCL in talks with global steel mills for ‘tolling agreements’ for iron ore pellet production
15 Sep

India’s RINL achieves highest-ever pig iron output in Aug, exports up 39%