Jiujiang Steel implements maintenance of 1,780 cubic meter BF

Jiangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Jiujiang Pinggang Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (Jiujiang Steel) is implementing maintenance work on its 1,780 cubic meter blast furnace since February 6, which will last for 43 days, causing an expected shortfall of 215,000 mt in molten iron production.

At the same time, there will be simultaneous maintenance works carried out on several production lines, which will reduce the outputs of steel plate, debar-in-coil and rebar by 66,000 mt, 128,000 mt and 40,000 mt, respectively, in the given period.