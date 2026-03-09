 |  Login 
Jindal Stainless warns of possible shipment delays to Middle East amid regional conflict

Monday, 09 March 2026 15:35:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

India-based stainless steel producer Jindal Stainless Ltd. has indicated that steel shipments to the Middle East could face delays in the near term, according to a report by Reuters.

Jindal Stainless stated the potential delays are linked to regional geopolitical tensions, which have extended transit times across certain international shipping routes and air spaces. Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless, stated that the company is closely monitoring the situation, adding, “Given the escalating conditions, there may be some delays in shipment arrivals in the near term.”

Middle East accounts for limited share of exports

Jindal Stainless said that the Middle East represents only a small portion of the company’s overall export market, though the producer emphasized that it remains committed to serving customers in the region. The company added that it is continuing to track geopolitical developments and aims to minimize potential disruptions to its supply chain and operations. When asked about potential surcharges linked to logistics disruptions, Mr. Jindal indicated that it is premature to comment on such measures.

 Raw material sourcing and industrial gas availability monitored

Jindal stated that, while the company currently maintains adequate inventory levels, it is prepared to seek alternative sourcing options if necessary, in order to prevent any impact on production. The executive also noted that some steel companies are preparing for higher gas prices amid the evolving geopolitical environment.


