﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Jiangsu Shagang’s net profit up 22.81 percent in 2020

Thursday, 25 March 2021 14:44:49 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Jiangsu Province-based Shagang Group, China’s largest private steelmaker, has announced that in 2020 its listed company posted an operating revenue of RMB 14.427 billion ($2.2 billion), up 7.07 percent year on year, while registering a net profit of RMB 650 million ($99.7 million), up 22.81 percent year on year.

Shagang also issued its financial forecast for the first quarter of the current year, forecasting a likely net profit of RMB 180-270 million for the first three months, up 83.16-174.74 percent year on year.


Tags: Far East  fin. Reports  China  Shagang  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Mar

FAI in roads and waterways in China up 20.3% in January-February
24  Mar

China’s shipbuilding output and orders rise sharply in Jan-Feb
17  Mar

TISCO plans to produce 15.05 million mt of crude steel in 2021
10  Mar

China's steel industry PPI rises by 14.1 percent in Feb
08  Mar

Fangda Special Steel’s net profit up 25.01 percent in 2020