JFE Steel completes first UOE steel pipe shipment for Southeast Asian pipeline

Tuesday, 04 June 2024 11:18:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese steelmaker JFE Holdings Co. has announced that it has shipped its first order of UOE steel pipes for a pipeline that will transport sour gas in Southeast Asia. UOE steel pipe is a large-diameter welded steel pipe made of thick steel plate for transporting fluids such as oil and natural gas.

The total volume ordered amounting to 86,000 mt of the given product was manufactured at JFE Steel’s West Japan Works. The company used Super-OLAC®-A controlled-cooling technology to manufacture steel plate with reduced hardness over the entire surface.


