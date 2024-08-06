Japan’s Yamaha Motor to use low-carbon steel sheets supplied by Tokyo Steel

Japan-based motor vehicle manufacturer Yamaha Motor Company has announced that it has decided to utilize low-carbon and recycled steel sheets which will be supplied by domestic steelmaker Tokyo Steel as a raw material in its packaging frames that are used for shipping motorcycles, starting from October this year. This decision, which was taken following a trial carried out by the partners, is unprecedented in the domestic motorcycle industry.

Tokyo Steel uses primarily scrap iron from demolished buildings, discarded home appliances and scrapped vehicles to melt them in an electric arc furnace (EAF) and roll them into steel sheets, which have significantly lower carbon emissions compared to conventional materials. This will contribute to Yamaha’s goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. Also, it is planning to gradually expand the scope of low-carbon steel sheet use in the future.