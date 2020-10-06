Japan’s steel scrap exports up 28.1 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 06 October 2020 12:19:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 670,565 mt, falling by 2.7 percent compared to 689,401 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-August period of this year, the country exported 6.28 million mt of scrap, rising by 28.1 percent year on year.

During the given period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.16 million mt, up by 63.6 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 1.98 million mt and 907,702 mt of scrap, down 27.2 percent and up 121.9 percent, respectively, year on year. Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh increased to 475,986 mt in the first eight months of the current year, up from 144,116 mt in the same period of the previous year.