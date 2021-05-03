﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 22.1 percent in Q1

Monday, 03 May 2021 11:56:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 727,136 mt, falling by 15.4 percent compared to 859,910 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-March period this year, the country exported 1.87 million mt of scrap, falling by 22.1 percent year on year.

During the January-March period, Vietnam was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 659,304 mt, down by 19.9 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by South Korea and Taiwan, importing 624,884 mt and 220,885 mt of scrap, down 25.7 percent and down 27.1 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 141,256 mt in the given period this year, down from 208,267 mt in the same period of the previous year.


