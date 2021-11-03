Japan’s steel scrap exports down 17.1 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 03 November 2021 14:07:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 466,661 mt, falling by 37.1 percent compared to 742,798 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-September period this year, the country exported 5.81 million mt of scrap, falling by 17.1 percent year on year.

During the January-September period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 2.36 million mt, up by 6.3 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.81 million mt and 492,105 mt of scrap, down 25.2 percent and 48.5 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to China increased to 361,108 mt in the given period this year, up from 13,661 mt in the same period of the previous year.