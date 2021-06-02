Japan’s steel scrap exports down 16.6 percent in Jan-Apr

Wednesday, 02 June 2021 12:04:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 886,820 mt, falling by 1.7 percent compared to 902,536 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-April period this year, the country exported 2.75 million mt of scrap, falling by 16.6 percent year on year.

During the January-April period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 927,991 mt, down by 21.7 percent year on year. Vietnam was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 919,030 mt and 293,960 mt of scrap, down 18.6 percent and 27.2 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 252,939 mt in the given period this year, down from 269,626 mt in the same period of the previous year.