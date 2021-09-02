﻿
Japan’s steel scrap exports down 14.3 percent in January-July

Thursday, 02 September 2021 13:32:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Japanese ferrous scrap exports amounted to 598,018 mt, falling by 17.8 percent compared to 727,605 mt in the same month of the previous year, according to customs statistics. In the January-July period this year, the country exported 4.80 million mt of scrap, falling by 14.3 percent year on year.

During the January-July period, South Korea was the biggest importer of Japanese scrap, importing 1.75 million mt, down by 2.2 percent year on year. South Korea was followed by Vietnam and Taiwan, importing 1.61 million mt and 411,959 mt of scrap, down 13.9 percent and 49.7 percent, respectively, year on year.

Meanwhile, Japanese scrap exports to Bangladesh decreased to 292,591 mt in the given period this year, down from 428,455 mt in the same period of the previous year.


