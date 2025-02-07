Japan’s Nissan to incorporate Nippon Steel’s green steel in mass production

Japanese steel producer Nippon Steel has announced that it will supply its green steel under the brand “NSCarbolex™ Neutral” to domestic automaker Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Accordingly, the Japanese automaker will use Nippon Steel’s green steel brand in its mass-produced auto models. This is in line with Nissan’s aim to reduce its emissions by 30 percent by 2030, compared to the 2018 level, and to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Both companies will continue increasing their efforts toward decarbonization.