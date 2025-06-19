Japan’s Kobe Steel supply low carbon steel for machine production

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel has announced that its low-carbon blast furnace steel has been chosen for the production of hoisting cranes and cranes.

Accordingly, Kobenable Premier® was used to produce five new 2.8-ton hoisting cranes that will be released to the market by Nakajima Sangyo. Nakajima Sangyo will also adopt the Kobenable Premier® steel in a 30-ton crane for release in the future.

Kobenable® Premier reduces carbon emissions in steelmaking by 100 percent through the mass balance method. It is used for all thick and thin plates and wire products produced at Kobe Steel’s Kakogawa Works and its wire and strip mill, while maintaining its quality. The company aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 30-40 percent by 2030 compared to 2013 levels, with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050. This project will contribute to that goal.