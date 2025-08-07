Japan’s Kobe Steel reports higher net profit and lower revenues for Q1 FY 2025-26

Japanese steelmaker Kobe Steel Ltd has issued its financial and operational results for the first quarter ended June 30 of the financial year 2025-26.

In the given quarter, Kobe Steel registered a net profit of JPY 38.79 billion ($263.12 million), increasing from the net profit of JPY 24.69 billion recorded in the same quarter of the previous financial year, while its consolidated net sales revenues for the first quarter of the financial year amounted to JPY 569.06 billion ($3.86 billion), down by 3.7 percent year on year. In addition, Kobe Steel’s operating profit for the same quarter rose by 0.7 percent year on year to JPY 31.31 billion ($212.34 million), compared to JPY 31.07 billion in the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

In the first quarter, Kobe Steel produced 1.46 million mt of crude steel, down from 1.50 million mt recorded in the given quarter of the previous financial year, while its steel product sales volume remained unchanged year on year at 1.15 million mt.

In the financial year 2025-26, Kobe Steel’s crude steel production is expected to be 5.80 million mt, while its sales volume is forecast to amount to 4.60 million mt. Meanwhile, the company anticipates a consolidated net sales revenue and an operating profit of JPY 2.48 trillion and JPY 130 billion, respectively, for the full financial year.